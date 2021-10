SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp social platforms crashed Monday morning in a massive service outage that lasted for hours. The outage reportedly began at 8:41 a.m. PDT and there was no immediate word from the Menlo Park-based company on the source of the outage. ALSO READ: Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Emerges from Shadows with ’60 Minutes’ Interview “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” ALSO READ: Facebook Asks Court To...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO