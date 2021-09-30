Crosstown match comes at perfect time for Bravettes, Pack

This year’s first crosstown volleyball match couldn’t come at a better time for both Flathead and Glacier.

It’s the halfway point of the season and both have identical records — 7-5 overall and 5-1 in Western AA play. Even their sets against different teams have been similar. And both have players ranked in the top 10 in almost every category.

They’ve played all the same teams and everyone but each other and they’ll change that tonight at 7 p.m., in front of a full house at Glacier’s gym.

“It’s going to be really tight,” Flathead coach Emily Russell said. “Excited that (today) will be a good opportunity to show who’s number 1 in our crosstown rivalry.”

Last year there were spectator limits and AA teams were restricted to a conference-only schedule.

That worried Glacier coach Christy Harkins going into the season, since that meant her underclassman-heavy team wouldn’t have as much experience with competition as they would in a typical year.

“I knew coming into the season that we had some talented seniors and athletic underclassmen,” Harkins said. “They have risen up every single week; they’re great competitors. They have that competitive nature, but just needed the reps. Very, very happy with how they have been learning the game and how they have progressed so far. Just a great stage to get to play on, it’s going to be very exciting for them.”

Flathead is led by senior Savanna Sterck, who is third in the state in kills, averaging 3.96 per game. Sterck is very close behind Glacier’s Sidney Gulick, who averages 4.08 kills per game.

The Bravettes have two players in the top 10 of attack percentage, a stat that measures accuracy using a little bit of math involving kills and errors. More kills and fewer errors equal a higher attack percentage and means a hitter is more accurate.

Sterck is at .307 and junior middle hitter Akilah Kubi is at .377.

“That’s really good,” Russell said.

Russell is impressed to see two of her players there and said she would wager all the Bravette hitters are above .200.

“Right now especially, with the first power poll, we’re flying under the radar,” Russell said. “Still trying to work at our best volleyball but glad this crosstown game is where it is. We’ve been successful in this first round, it will be interesting to see how the second half goes.”

Gulick and Sterck both feature in points per set (kills plus aces plus blocks) — 4.75 for Gulick and 4.58 for Sterck. In digs per set, Gulick and teammate Maddie Frazier are at 3.96 and 4.83 respectively.

Seniors Gulick and Sammie Labrum, Harkins said, have grown into tremendous leaders.

“Huge kudos and shout out to Sidney and Sammie, they’ve done such an excellent job with the younger players,” she said. “Some of the best leaders that I’ve ever had. It’s great to see those seniors step up.”

Glacier won both crosstown matches last season.