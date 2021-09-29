Glenn Harrison Truett Feb. 23, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2021

GREENOUGH ~ Glenn Harrison Truett, 90, of Greenough Montana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Glenn was born on Feb. 23, 1931 in Bryson City, North Carolina to Elbert and Texie Truitt. As a boy he was raised in hill country of North Carolina on a small farm. During his teen years he worked in the timber logging with horses /mules and also worked in the cotton mills. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Army, he served from 1948 to 1953 and was in Korea during that conflict as a Sergeant 1st Class and a tank mechanic.