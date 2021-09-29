CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenough, MT

Glenn Harrison Truett Feb. 23, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2021

seeleylake.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENOUGH ~ Glenn Harrison Truett, 90, of Greenough Montana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Glenn was born on Feb. 23, 1931 in Bryson City, North Carolina to Elbert and Texie Truitt. As a boy he was raised in hill country of North Carolina on a small farm. During his teen years he worked in the timber logging with horses /mules and also worked in the cotton mills. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Army, he served from 1948 to 1953 and was in Korea during that conflict as a Sergeant 1st Class and a tank mechanic.

www.seeleylake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
City
Orchard Homes, MT
Missoula, MT
Obituaries
State
Montana State
City
Greenough, MT
City
Missoula, MT
City
Seeley Lake, MT
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#The Us Army#The Black Forest Garage#The Forest Service#Country Life Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy