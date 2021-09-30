CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDE releases school assessment scores from spring tests

By DAVID B. SNOW dsnow@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data on Wednesday as required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The data is not fully accurate, as several students did not take part in the assessments given in the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. Those assessments were required by the U.S. Department of Education as a strategy to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions.

