Sandy Alderson addresses key offseason decisions for New York Mets

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Luis Rojas' fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

