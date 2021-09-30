Sandy Alderson addresses key offseason decisions for New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) - For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender. Just a few months later, he's out of a job. Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen's first year of ownership.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO