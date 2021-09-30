CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Alert! This Sale Is Huge News, and My Co-Workers Already Tried On the Best Picks

By Indya Brown
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopping for new clothes gets me pretty pumped already, but when there's a sale involved, it's a whole other adrenaline rush. I guarantee I'll be the first one looking through every page (or rack), top to bottom. Meticulous browsing is how I acquired the most breathtaking pair of strappy Manolo Blahniks for under $150 and a Staud Moon Bag for an obscenely low price. Well, if you're as dedicated to discounts as me, I have a huge sale to put on your radar. Starting today, select pieces from our very own Who What Wear Collection will be marked down.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

6 Outfits I Want to Try With My Favorite Fall Legging Trend

I don't mean to brag, but I've become something of a legging expert over the last few months. They've become an ever-present staple in my wardrobe, and I'm constantly on the lookout for new styles to add to my collection. This fall, I'm swapping my regular pair for a version that feels a little more luxe. And yes, I'm talking about leather leggings. Luckily, my Instagram Explore page has me covered when it comes to styling them into some actually cute outfits.
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Usually Wear Basic Boots, But I'm Interested in These Trendy Styles

I recently took a look through the boots in my closet. While there are a few statement-making picks (like one lug-sole option), the bulk could fall into the basics category and are simpler in nature. I’m primarily talking about low ankle boots in black here. The said styles will always be go-tos because of their versatility, but I do like to switch it up from time to time. So with that in mind, I set out to look for another on-trend pair to try this season.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Wide Leg Jeans#My Co Workers
WRAL News

LEGO Deal: $10 off a $50 purchase at Amazon & many are already on sale

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Save $10 when you buy $50 worth of participating LEGO products at Amazon right now!. Many of the items are already on sale plus you get the extra $10 off when you spend $50! This offer includes LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, City, Friends, Disney, Super Mario, Minecraft, Classic, Duplo, Creator, Ninjago, and more!
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

7 "New" Trends That Were Due for a Comeback

The sayings everything comes back around and that everything new is old certainly apply to fashion. We doubt that there's any designer among us who doesn't extensively look through archives when working on a new collection, and those trends hit the runway then trickle down to fast fashion. The point is pretty much any "new" trend is at least an iteration of one we've seen before.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
whowhatwear

It's Time to Spruce Up My Fall Wardrobe—These 9 Pieces Do Just the Trick

I might be biased, but I'm pretty sure I work with the most fashionable people out there. I'm sure my coworkers get tired of sending me links to the sites where they buy their clothes, but you'd probably ask for the same if you saw them out and about in their impeccable outfits. Since my closet needs a little sprucing up for fall, I reached out to my always-stylish team member and friend, Mollie Mandel, to see what she has in store for the cooler months ahead. And luckily, she spilled the tea and told me the spot where she's snagging a ton of pieces (including cowboy boots and knit dresses) for her fall wardrobe. What's her go-to store? Free People. I mean, I'm not surprised. The retailer kills it season after season with its incredible selection of on-trend styles. Want to see the 'fits Mandel has put together? Keep scrolling.
APPAREL
marthastewart.com

This Best-Selling Shark Steam Mop Picks Up Dirt You "Didn't Know Was There," and It's on Sale for $60

The way we see it, the only way to get floors truly clean is with a floor steamer. While a vacuum cleaner can pick up pet hair and dirt, for sticky messes and years-old stains (including discolored grout), you should definitely invest in a steam cleaner. The Shark Steam Mop is one of the best on Amazon, according to customers, and it's on sale for $60.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

11 Classic Fall Pieces Every Smart Dresser Owns

As much as we love talking about trends here at Who What Wear, the fact of the matter is that they're nothing without wardrobe basics. Pretty much every outfit needs basics, but not every outfit needs trends. Since you're reading this, it's probably safe to assume that you consider your style to be at least somewhat classic. But if that's not the case, we're firm believers that many of the following pieces deserve a place in any wardrobe, no matter how you'd define your style.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

43 New Nordstrom Finds That Could Become Wear-All-the-Time Items

It’s no secret that Nordstrom is a go-to store for our fashion editors. You may remember this piece about top trends and this one on stylish basics. Well, if the mega-retailer is a favorite in your shopping realm as well, you’re going to love what’s coming your way. We took some time to scroll through the new-arrivals section and created a fresh edit of finds we’re into and that we think you’ll be feeling as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Yep, I'm Scoring 3 of My Favorite Fall Trends on Amazon

Trends come and go quickly these days. By the time you add one trendy item to your closet, the next "big thing" is already underway. I'm always keeping tabs on what's bubbling up in the fashion world (partly because I'm an editor and partly because I'm fully addicted to social media), and there are a few fall trends that I'm personally banking on staying in style all season long. What are the trends, you ask? Trench coats (always a classic, but they're a big-ticket item this season), leather pants (I'm partial to the straight-leg pairs), and clogs (yes, really). And luckily for all the convenience-seekers like me out there, you can snag each of these trends on Amazon. Keep scrolling for my favorite pieces on the site.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

A List of All the "Ugly" Fashion Trends Taking Over for Fall—Because Why Not?

If you keep up with the sartorial world on a regular basis, you'll know that a lot of the standout trends that may seem glorious to those in the industry may come across as questionable or "ugly" to those on the outside. The haters will continue hating, but we will continue wearing them because fashion is about rejecting societal norms of what's deemed flattering anyway, right? Despite these unique trends facing the "ugly" adjective, they're considered cool and are being worn both ironically and unironically by the fashion set. However you choose to wear them, it doesn't matter.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Underrated Yet Extremely Essential Fall Basic I'm Buying On the Cheap

There are some fashion items that are so rudimentary that I can never remember to buy them and when I really need them in the moment and tell myself to order them, I forget as soon as I see a bright shiny object to order instead. Know what I mean? In this case, the thing I always forget to buy but always need (this time of year especially) is long-sleeve T-shirts—both solid and striped. The ones I wear the most usually have a crew neck, and I find that owning a combination of fitted and oversize ones will do you the most service.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Trust Me—Buy These 18 Things

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where our market editor Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite real-life fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers. Hello and welcome back to my latest Trust Me—Buy This roundup! In case you're new here or forgot what this is all about, today, I'll be sharing my go-to items of the moment with more of a personal spin than your usual shopping story. With a little help from my fashion-focused Instagram account, @trustmebuythis, where I post my own (mediocre) snaps of items I'm into, I get to both show and tell you what I'm actually wearing in real time. These special selects are the pieces I've been loving not only online but also IRL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTVCFOX

Picking the best mattress for the best sleep

If your mattress is keeping you up at night, you can find some decent fall discounts. The good news is if you’re not ready to buy right now, you’ll probably find discounts whenever you need a new mattress. More important, is which mattress you buy. That’s where CR’s battery of...
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy