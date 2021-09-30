A List of All the "Ugly" Fashion Trends Taking Over for Fall—Because Why Not?

Sure, as adults we can “technically” shop for new clothes whenever we need to. Perks of having a job instead of an allowance (if you were lucky enough to have one). But there really isn’t anything like the feeling of getting to go “Back to School” clothes shopping. I can remember the EXTREME excitement of getting to pick out a few new things that would make me feel like I was more grown-up and dare I even say “cool”. Furthermore, I can remember standing in front of my mirror in my “first day of school” outfit before entering the 5th grade practicing the pledge of allegiance because I didn’t want to be the only kid who forgot the words. Once again, I didn’t realize I was an anxious person until I was 33!! Comical. But I digress. So even though we don’t get to go embark on a new school year, we do all have a type of clothing (some new, some old) that gives us that same “Back to School” fall energy. So if you need some new ideas to spice things up or are also looking for the perfect loafer, we’ve got you on all fronts. Let’s start with Em…

