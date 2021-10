Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sounded off on the progression of today's media as having gone from "at least" wanting to be journalists, to "partisan propagandists" in the wake of the Trump presidency on "Watters World." The media's left-leaning agenda, he said, can account for why so many headline-worthy stories appear to go underreported, such as Chris Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal, or the crisis on the southern border.

