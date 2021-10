Recently, an older dog was taken in to the Aiken County Animal Shelter as a surrendered pet. We were told that he loved his stuffed squirrel toy that didn’t make it to the shelter with him. I mentioned this to a staff member who helps with the kennels. Later that day I saw a cute little orange squirrel toy next to a soft bed in the kennel. The next day there were three stuffed squirrels in the kennel. Word spread and the team of caring helpers brought him all the squirrels they could find.

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO