Giordano scores in Calgary return, Seattle Kraken beat Flames in shootout

Despite passing on a good amount of proven NHL talent in the expansion draft, the Seattle Kraken will have reliable contributors at every position. After the expansion draft, many questioned the picks of GM Ron Francis, but if his reputation means anything, the Seattle Kraken will be competitive. Francis spent the better part of a decade with the Carolina Hurricanes. In that time, he was responsible for bringing in a lot of talent. The Hurricanes drafted Alex Nedeljkovic, Sebastian Aho, and Martin Nečas under Francis’s management. Besides drafting, he was also good at making deals, bringing in players like Trevor van Riemsdyk and Teuvo Teräväinen. Francis has an eye for talent and will do what it takes to get quality players and make his team better; Seattle will be no different. In the expansion draft, Francis took players who will play big minutes, and three have to lead their respective positions.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO