Giordano scores in Calgary return, Seattle Kraken beat Flames in shootout

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had two goals and an assist and Jordan Eberle scored the shootout winner as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 4-3. Former Flames captain Mark Giordano also scored to help the Kraken improve to 2-1-0. Philipp Grubauer stopped nine of 11 shots...

