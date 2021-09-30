CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, TN

Lebanon falls in three to Mt. Juliet

By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon Democrat
 6 days ago

Lebanon dropped a 32-30, 25-18, 25-12 decision to visiting Mt. Juliet on Tuesday. Haley Mitchell had 11 digs, nine kills, four blocks, two aces and an assist for Lebanon while Ava Knight notched six kills, three digs, a block and an assist; Britony Gill 11 digs, two aces and an assist; Toni Adewale seven kills, three digs and two blocks; Emma George six digs, two kills and an ace and Addie Boles 23 assists and 14 digs as the Lady Devils dropped to 3-6 in District 7-AAA.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Lebanon, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Sports
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Knight
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy