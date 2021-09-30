Lebanon falls in three to Mt. Juliet

Lebanon dropped a 32-30, 25-18, 25-12 decision to visiting Mt. Juliet on Tuesday. Haley Mitchell had 11 digs, nine kills, four blocks, two aces and an assist for Lebanon while Ava Knight notched six kills, three digs, a block and an assist; Britony Gill 11 digs, two aces and an assist; Toni Adewale seven kills, three digs and two blocks; Emma George six digs, two kills and an ace and Addie Boles 23 assists and 14 digs as the Lady Devils dropped to 3-6 in District 7-AAA.