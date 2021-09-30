CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

By AMANDA SEITZ The Associated Press
Lebanon Democrat
 6 days ago

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

