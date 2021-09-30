Al Gore to kick off Peace Forum

To commemorate Cumberland alumnus Cordell Hull’s 150th birthday, the university will be hosting a monthlong forum dedicated to peace, and kicking things off with a special guest, former Vice President Al Gore.

Gore will be delivering remarks on the lawn in front of Memorial Hall Friday at 10 a.m. Gore, a lifelong Tennessean, with a pedigree for politics, descends from a family enamored with Cordell Hull. Gore and Hull also share a common bond, they are both Nobel Peace Prize winners, making Gore a perfect candidate for the forum’s theme.

In addition, Nashville’s best-known sculptor, Alan LeQuire, will unveil the 7-foot tall, bronze statue of the famous alumnus, which will reside permanently in front of Memorial Hall.

The opening event will feature roughly 500 chairs and go to a standing room audience once those are full. Masks will be required, despite being outside, as an added precaution requested by the Vice President’s team. Also, with most students off campus on Fridays, parking should be available. There are some lots reserved for RSVP guests, but Cumberland University Executive Director of Community Relations and External Affairs Rusty Richardson said there should be plenty of parking.

Of the event’s namesake, Richardson said that Hull was one of Tennessee’s brightest voices and most outspoken about pushing for peace around the world. As the eve of his 150th birthday, Oct. 2, dawned, the school decided to honor him with the first ever Peace Forum.

A recurring expression by Hull, “Peace must be our passion,” showed up for the first time on Nov. 25, 1933 while he was in Brazil for a conference. Hull served as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of State during World War II and in the years leading up to the conflict.

It was Hull’s work after the war, establishing the framework for the United Nations that ultimately helped him secure the Nobel Peace Prize.

Richardson said the entire month will feature activities celebrating peace. Several notable events will be held, including a discussion with Mayor Rick Bell on Oct. 7 in Vise Library at 12:30 p.m. Bell will take a biographical look at Cordell Hull in an event called, “A Person Can’t Ever Amount to Something Unless He Stands For Something: The Life and Legacy of Cordell Hull”.

The month will continue with National Book Award winner, Colum McCann, on campus for two events centered around his latest book “Apeirogon.” The book takes a poetic yet painful dive into a decades-long conflict in the Middle East, told through the eyes of two men on opposite sides of the conflict.

“Apeirogon” chronicles the real life story of two men, one Palestinan and one Israeli, who came together in grief to find brotherhood. The Peace Through Storytelling event will take place in Alumni Hall on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and for the first time ever in the United States, McCann will have the Israeli, Rami Elhanan, and the Palistinian, Bassam Aramin, involved in a virtual moderated discussion.

Richardson described this phenomenon as “radical empathy,” an empathetic understanding of others’ lives based on common threads in shared experiences. Both subjects in McCann’s story lost children to the conflict going on between Israel and Palestine. Through that shared grief, they realized they had more in common than in difference.

Just the day before, on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in Baird Chapel, students are invited to participate in the Campus Story Exchange where they will share their own personal stories as a way to practice empathy and understand that everyone has a story.

There are other events scheduled for the Peace Forum throughout the month. For a full list visit, https://www.cumberland.edu/events.