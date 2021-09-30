Sherry's Hope gets $6,000 from Buckeye Drugs

Buckeye Drugs in Lebanon recently presented a $6,000 check to Sherry’s Hope as part of their sponsorship for the Sherry’s Run 5K to benefit Sherry’s Hope. “We see first-hand the impact a cancer diagnosis has on someone,” said Cory McDonald, pharmacist and owner of Buckeye Drugs. “Sherry’s Hope is a tremendous resource for anyone in our community who is battling cancer. We have been a supporter of Sherry’s Hope and a Sherry’s Run 5K sponsor since 2010 because we know so many people affected by cancer and we know the great work Sherry’s Hope does to help people in our community. This is one way we can give back and help others.”