Planning panel rejects Carver Lane rezoning

A group of disgruntled residents showed up to City Hall for Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting to protest an amendment to Lebanon’s future land use plan they felt would drastically alter their neighborhood. Ultimately, the commission agreed and voted to deny recommendation on the project.

The objections concern a request made by Mark Vastola for a future land use plan amendment and subsequent rezoning approval for 19 acres located at 308, 310, 312 and 314 Carver Lane.

Vastola is proposing a townhome development that would require the low- and medium-density residential zones be redesignated to high-density residential zoning.

Former Mayor Bernie Ash, who lives in the neighborhood, said, “We know that changes to the future land use plan are typically the first step to rezoning.”

In addition to density, grievances included increases in traffic in an area many of the neighbors say already catches enough traffic as is.

“You’re taking your life into your own hands facing that traffic. Building more townhomes is only going to increase traffic. You have to live in the area to truly appreciate the traffic,” said Ash.

Another opponent of the measure, John Williams, said, “I thought this had been (settled) six months ago. I don’t understand why this is even a question.”

Williams went on to ask the commission, “Are we going to make this a La Vergne or a Brentwood?” His reference was about creating a space dominated by high-density multi-family housing, or low-density single-family homes.

After hearing the public’s concerns, when given time to speak, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Mack McCluskey asked openly, “What can we do to get these apartments and townhomes under control?”

“Carver Lane is part of a larger problem,” he said referring to the booming growth and new proposals for higher density development inundating the commission’s agendas month in and month out.

McCluskey said, “Our job is to look out for what’s best for Lebanon, but all we do is make recommendations to the city council, and quite frankly they do some odd things at times.”