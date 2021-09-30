KY 94 to close for railroad crossing upgrade east of downtown Murray starting Thursday

MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky West Tennessee Railway (KWTR) plans to close a section of KY 94/East Main Street in Murray starting today. KY 94/East Main Street will be closed to allow rail crossing upgrades at mile point 10.764. This is along KY 94 between Poplar Street and Railroad Street just east of downtown Murray. The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 7 a.m. Thursday. KY 94/East Main Street is expected to remain closed to all traffic until sometime during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2.