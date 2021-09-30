CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY 94 to close for railroad crossing upgrade east of downtown Murray starting Thursday

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky West Tennessee Railway (KWTR) plans to close a section of KY 94/East Main Street in Murray starting today. KY 94/East Main Street will be closed to allow rail crossing upgrades at mile point 10.764. This is along KY 94 between Poplar Street and Railroad Street just east of downtown Murray. The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 7 a.m. Thursday. KY 94/East Main Street is expected to remain closed to all traffic until sometime during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2.

