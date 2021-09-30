CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Substitution Decisions as Chelsea Lost to Juventus

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he made the five substitutions that he made against Juventus as Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat in Turin.

Federico Chiesa's goal was enough to see the Italians leave the match with all three points.

Speaking in his press conference after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has discussed his decision making during the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVkCK_0cCUeYtp00
SIPA USA

"We wanted an impact. We had five subs and wanted to use them. We wanted to give fresh legs and new energy." he said.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Ross Barkley all came on in the second half as the Blues were chasing a goal.

However, there impact was not enough as Chelsea were unable to register a single shot on target in Turin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFp5u_0cCUeYtp00
SIPA USA

Tuchel will be hoping for a better performance in the Premier League against Southampton on Saturday as his side look to put an end to back to back defeats in all competitions.

The manager refused to put the defeat down to a 'hangover' from their previous clash against Manchester City.

"No hangover ffrom the weekend. We had two good sessions yesterday, looked frsh and hungry and ready to boucne back. It is very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team that defends so deep."

he said.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea great Zola warns Juventus: Tuchel is flexible, intelligent, crafty

Chelsea great Gianfranco Zola insists Juventus are capable of beating the European champions. Chelsea meet Juve in their next Champions League group game. Zola told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The first performances were impressive. Chelsea are a real team. Against Tottenham they played a great game. In the first half they withstood the impact of their opponents, then in the second half changed gear and scored three goals. There is a lot of quality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals signs that Timo Werner will come good at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel hopes Marcos Alonso's decision not to take the knee will spark a fresh debate about the issue of racism after Chelsea defender said pre-match gesture was 'maybe losing its strength'

Thomas Tuchel believes players opting not to take the knee may lead to fresh debate about the battle against racism. Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has joined Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Brentford's Ivan Toney as Premier League players who stand rather than kneel ahead of kick-off. Players have been taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Ben Chilwell
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
FanSided

How Thomas Tuchel managed to reignite this Chelsea star

When Thomas Tuchel first came into the club back in January, the team was broken, battling in the mid-table, and had just suffered a 2-0 loss against Leicester City. There were many players in the Chelsea team who had lost their confidence and were looking for a new start under the new manager. One of these players was Antonio Rudiger however, he was never a bad player, and he was only on the bench because he had a falling out with Frank Lampard. One of the players who needed a huge boost, both in his abilities and his mental confidence, was Marcos Alonso. Tuchel managed to do a fine job with the Spaniard and this season Alonso has shown Chelsea that he can still contribute to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea 'turn their attention to £103m Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt' after failing to land Jules Kounde in the summer as Thomas Tuchel seeks to strengthen his back line

Chelsea 'will turn their attention to Juventus central defender Matthijs De Ligt' after failing to sign Jules Kounde during the summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel's team have impressed during the early weeks of the season but there remains a desire to strengthen at the back. The European champions targeted Kounde...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Turin#Substitution#Italians#The Premier League#Boucne
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Juventus weaker without Ronaldo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Juventus have been hurt by Cristiano Ronaldo's sale for Manchester United. Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel outlined when asked his opinion that Juve will clearly miss Ronaldo, but have the talent within their ranks to go far in the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel: Will Mount make Juventus?

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure if Mason Mount will be fit to face Juventus on Wednesday. The England midfielder missed Saturday's loss to Manchester City, having suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup cup win over Aston Villa three days earlier. And Mount is in trouble of missing the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel admits Juventus ARE weaker without Cristiano Ronaldo but will still be among the Champions League favourites as his Chelsea side travel to Turin for group stage clash

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that Juventus in some regard must be seen as a weaker side this season, after losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Tuchel's Chelsea face Juve in the group stages of the Champions League, and the German insists that it is now rather obvious that the Serie A giants have lost a big player and a big personality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: We can't be passive against Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says they were "too passive" for defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Chelsea are Turin for their Champions League clash with Juventus tonight. "You always adapt to the players you have and their strengths and weaknesses," said Tuchel. "We have shown we can play a high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
351
Followers
3K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy