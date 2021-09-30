Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Substitution Decisions as Chelsea Lost to Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he made the five substitutions that he made against Juventus as Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat in Turin.

Federico Chiesa's goal was enough to see the Italians leave the match with all three points.

Speaking in his press conference after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has discussed his decision making during the game.

"We wanted an impact. We had five subs and wanted to use them. We wanted to give fresh legs and new energy." he said.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Ross Barkley all came on in the second half as the Blues were chasing a goal.

However, there impact was not enough as Chelsea were unable to register a single shot on target in Turin.

Tuchel will be hoping for a better performance in the Premier League against Southampton on Saturday as his side look to put an end to back to back defeats in all competitions.

The manager refused to put the defeat down to a 'hangover' from their previous clash against Manchester City.

"No hangover ffrom the weekend. We had two good sessions yesterday, looked frsh and hungry and ready to boucne back. It is very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team that defends so deep."

he said.

