Climate Equity Plan proposes speeding up net-zero emissions goal to 2040
Austin’s much-anticipated Climate Equity Plan was presented to City Council on Tuesday morning after almost two years of hard work and delay. The city’s last climate action plan was adopted in June 2015, with the intention of updating it every five years. Its update – the final draft of which is now complete – proposes that the city reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade sooner than an earlier version of the plan proposed.www.austinmonitor.com
