Climate Equity Plan proposes speeding up net-zero emissions goal to 2040

After a yearslong saga, the owner of three run-down buildings at 907, 909 and 911 Congress Avenue will finally be able to reconstruct the buildings’ facades. On Sept. 14, the Planning Commission overruled a decision by the Historic Landmark Commission prohibiting facade reconstruction for 909 Congress, paving the way for all three buildings to be rebuilt. The buildings, which have varying degrees of historical merit, have sat in disrepair for years after multiple preservation and redevelopment proposals fell through.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO