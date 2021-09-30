CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Microaggressions I faced at Juice Jam reflect Islamophobia at SU

By Our Reader
Daily Orange
 6 days ago

After days of students anticipating Jack Harlow’s hazy, dreamy presence on campus — even though the majority didn’t even recognize his gratuitous verse in “Already Best Friends” — everyone mobilized and cosplayed to be a Harlow fan for Syracuse University’s music festival, Juice Jam. I spent days outfit planning, becoming...

ww3.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wunc.org

Battling Racism, Defining Microaggressions And Changing Culture Through Dialogue

There’s a pandemic impacting our nation that’s been going on a lot longer than COVID-19: Racism. Recently, my dad gave me a book called "So You Want to Talk About Race" because he knew I had questions, and he knew there are no easy answers. Especially about times when it’s hard to identify it’s happening to you.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Orange

300 Syracuse community members march to defend reproductive rights

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A group of six Syracuse University students huddles on the first floor of the Schine Student Center at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, writing phrases such as “STAY THE F*CK AWAY FROM MY UTERUS” and “BANNING ABORTION = BANNING SAFE ABORTION” on posters with markers.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microaggressions#Islamophobia#Syracuse University#Hijab#Muslim
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Videos of White Louisiana Troopers Beating Black People Were Hidden for Years, Says Report

Sickening videos of white Louisiana State Police troopers delivering brutal beatings to Black and Latino people were routinely concealed by their bosses—sometimes for years—according to the Associated Press. An AP investigation uncovered at least a dozen cases over the past 10 years in which troopers are said to have “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame, and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” In one example, the AP reports that a white trooper can be seen slamming a flashlight into a Black man 18 times—breaking the man’s jaw and his ribs—but the footage was reportedly mislabeled and wasn’t looked at for 536 days after the event. Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said the agency had recently overhauled its excessive force policies. “No instance of excessive force is acceptable,” he said, “and when the department learns of such misconduct, an immediate review is launched leading to administrative and/or potential criminal investigations.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
districtchronicles.com

Viral TikTok Shows White High School Student Saying N-Word

Racist comments from a student at a Georgia high school have her peers calling her out and parents of other students expressing their disappointment. Videos involving multiple teens circulated among Mountain View High School students on various social media platforms before drawing wide attention. One short clip features a white...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
cityxtramagazine.com

Trans Woman Briana Hamilton Murdered In Alley & Misgendered By Media

A 25-year-old Black transgender woman named Briana Hamilton has been murdered in Chicago. She is at least the 37th known transgender person to be murdered this year. Hamilton was shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood of Chicago on September 17, according to the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC). She was misgendered and deadnamed by new outlets reporting her death. This possibly delayed community awareness about and proper investigation into her death, the organization said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy