Clarksville demolition cases reveal challenges faced by preservationists

The Historic Landmark Commission grappled with its own limitations this past Monday as it oversaw the outcome of two Clarksville demolition cases with palpable disappointment. The two homes, located at 1805 Waterston Ave. and 1104 Toyath St., are both contributing properties in the Clarksville National Register historic district whose owners seek to replace them with entirely new structures. Despite objections from the neighborhood, commissioners approved the demolition permit for the Waterston home, while it continues to butt heads over new plans for Toyath Street.