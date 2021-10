With four weeks of the semester successfully under our belts, the Syracuse University community has become well adjusted to the return of in-person classes. SU is still at the “RED” COVID-19 level, indicating a high level of transmission risk and requiring people on campus to wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors in the presence of others regardless of vaccination status. While students and professors are compliant within an academic setting, masks are not heavily enforced at many other activities and events that students engage in.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO