Pleasanton City Council to Move Forward With District Elections
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton City Council has taken the initial first steps toward moving from an at-large to district-wide elections. On Aug. 5, the city received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman, of Shenkman & Hughes law firm on behalf of Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, alleging “racially polarized voting" in Pleasanton and threatening litigation if the city declines to voluntarily convert to district-based elections.www.independentnews.com
