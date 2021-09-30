CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines now available to all Australians over 60

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpYc0_0cCUcjRg00
From 1 October all people in Australia aged 12 and over will be able to get Moderna from a pharmacist and Pfizer from a GP.

Australians aged 60 and over will be able to get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from Friday regardless of their state or territory of residence, health minister Greg Hunt has announced.

Hunt said expanding vaccine choice from AstraZeneca to include the mRNA vaccines could help more than 300,000 older people who have been waiting to get vaccinated.

From 1 October all people aged 12 and over will be able to get Moderna from a pharmacist and Pfizer from a GP.

The announcement follows moves earlier in September by Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia to offer Pfizer to older residents as Australia’s shortage of it eased.

On Thursday New South Wales opened eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna to those aged 60 and over.

Hunt told reporters in Melbourne that “around Australia over 60s will be able to access Moderna and Pfizer … from tomorrow wherever they are” after an agreement with the Victorian government.

“That will mean that for those remaining they in a position to access [a vaccine], whether it’s AstraZeneca, whether it’s Pfizer, whether it’s Moderna,” he said.

“If you’re 12 and over it doesn’t matter what age you are – you can access an mRNA vaccine in Australia.

“That just gives more options for more Australians. For older Australians – there should be no barrier for any older Australian stepping forward to receive a vaccination.”

In April Australia’s vaccination program was thrown into disarray by immunisation advisers’ recommendation that people aged 50 and under should take Pfizer vaccines due to a higher risk of rare but possibly fatal blood clots caused by AstraZeneca.

Despite the safety and efficacy of AstraZeneca, which was still recommended for older Australians, hesitancy increased at a time Australia lacked sufficient supplies of mRNA vaccines.

In May, Hunt landed in hot water over comments suggesting there would be enough of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for all ages, and was later forced to clarify that older Australians should not wait.

In June, the Delta outbreak in NSW forced a rethink, and under 40s were added to the vaccination program and even encouraged to take AstraZeneca, in recognition of the higher risk of getting Covid.

In August when the vaccine program was opened to children aged 12 to 15, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended older Australians should be given choice of vaccine, but the government still warned them not wait.

On Thursday Hunt said 94.6% of people aged over 70 had been vaccinated, mostly with AstraZeneca, saving hundreds of lives or more.

But Hunt said the government had “indicative” figures that more than 300,000 people “may have been waiting” for mRNA vaccines. “Obviously we’ll see in the coming weeks how many of those take it up.

“Our view has always been we have an outstanding world-class vaccine in AstraZeneca, which is available in over 170 countries and has been the backbone of the UK program.”

“Having said that – this is the opportunity for every person to come forward no matter what previous hesitations they may have had.

“Have confidence in these vaccines. These vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna can save your life.”

Hunt also announced Victoria will receive an extra 88,900 Moderna doses to assist in state clinics to focus on under 60s, while GP and pharmacies will focus vaccinating those 60 and over.

Hunt also welcomed that Victoria has decreased the second dose interval for Pfizer from six to three weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
985theriver.com

Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – Canada data

(Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Friday data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots. The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hunt
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderna Covid#Australians#Victorian#Cla
Medical News Today

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect type 2 diabetes?

People with diabetes tend to experience mild side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is important that individuals above a certain age with diabetes receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they have an increased risk of serious complications from the disease. Younger people living with both type 1 and type 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Sweden: Half dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended as a booster dose

Moderna vaccines (Spikevax) contain more active substance, mRNA, than Pfizer’s vaccine, which can have a more powerful effect on the immune system. The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that the regions in Sweden give half a dose of Moderna’s vaccine to those who are vaccinated with a supplemental dose: people living in special housing for the elderly (SÄBO), people with home care or home care decided by the municipality and everyone who is 80 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's (MRNA.O) Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Situation Improving For Canadians With Mixed Moderna/Pfizer Vaccines: NCL

With Canada now having fully vaccinated 80% of eligible adults, Norwegian Cruise Line VP Agency Sales North America Derek Lloyd is hopeful work can be done to fill the ‘holes’ in the vaccination process that are preventing some Canadians from travelling. The biggest ‘hole’ is mixed vaccinations. During Canada’s early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?. Yes, people who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated — even without a booster. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you’re fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy