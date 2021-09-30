US in talks to use Russian bases for Afghan counterterrorism ops: Report
Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): During the classified hearing with Senators on Wednesday, the top Pentagon officials said that the US is in talks with countries that border Afghanistan about housing "over the horizon" counterterrorism operations that would allow the US military to more easily surveil and strike targets in the Taliban-controlled country. Those sites could include bases run by Russia in those countries, Politico reported on Wednesday (local time).www.dallassun.com
