DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMD women’s hockey will open the 2021-2022 up in Mankato. UMD brings back 13 seniors from last year’s squad, but only one won’t be on the ice this season former captain Ashton Bell, Who is centralized with Team Canada. And while losing a stellar offensive defenseman will ding the blueline a bit, the Bulldogs will still be able to score in bunches as the goal-scorers from 51 of their 55 goals last season will be back in the line-up.

MANKATO, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO