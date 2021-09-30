Pick-up driver hit by woman who jumped I-5 median recalls unexpected experience
REDDING, Calif. — A woman was hit by a car on Interstate 5 in Shasta County Tuesday night after being involved in her own collision. CHP officials tell KRCR this happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the Lakehead area near Gilman Road. Officers say a woman was driving northbound on I-5 when she sideswiped a pick-up truck, jumped over the median wall, and was then struck by a car headed southbound on I-5.krcrtv.com
