Cheshire, CT

Senior Center Programs

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy October! As we begin to think about the beautiful Fall season and enjoy the crisp Fall weather, it’s time to start thinking about our Winter health. This month, to help keep you healthy both physically and emotionally, the Senior Center is hosting a flu clinic with Chesprocott Health District, offering monthly memory screenings and blood pressure screenings, and several support groups for both caregivers and those who have lost loved ones.

