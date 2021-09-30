CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China's farmers face more pain as power crunch drives up feed costs

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's huge livestock sector is facing a hike in feed costs, just as they grapple with crippling farming losses, said analysts and industry participants, after the country's worst power outages in years hit production of key ingredients. Crushers turn soybeans into soymeal, a critical protein...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Agriculture Online

Iron sales skyrocket despite supply challenges

A year ago, new equipment lined dealers’ lots. Farmers, low on debt and high on higher commodity prices for the first time since 2013, were dreaming of new iron for their operation. Today, dealers’ lots are not as bare as they were last spring …but they’re still skeletal. And farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer delivery to rise 8% in 2021 to record 43.8 mln T - StoneX

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Driven by heated demand, deliveries of fertilizers in Brazil should reach a record 43.8 million tonnes in 2021, an increase of 8% compared with last year, according to a presentation from agribusiness consultancy StoneX on Tuesday. In April, StoneX had projected fertilizer delivers at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans stay weak on U.S. harvest progress; corn, wheat also lower

* CBOT soybeans touch new 9-1/2 month low * Wheat drops after rally to multi-week highs * Corn also slips on U.S. harvest, firm dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched down on Tuesday to set another 2021 low as an advancing U.S. harvest and uncertain export prospects maintained pressure on prices. Corn eased, also curbed by harvest progress in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat retreated from Monday's seven-week high. A firmer dollar weighed on U.S. grain futures. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $12.31. The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's market close. That was ahead of the five-year average of 26% and an average analyst estimate of 32%. For corn, the USDA estimated the harvest as 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. "The arrival of these new supplies is putting some pressure on prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "In soybean, the improvements in yields currently observed in the U.S. are (also) weighing," it added. Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre (bpa), from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. However, it lowered its corn yield forecast to 176.6 bpa, from 177.5 bpa in its previous monthly report released Sept. 2. U.S.-China trade tensions were also hanging over the U.S. market. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she will press Beijing over failure to meet targets in a deal struck with former U.S. President Donald Trump. CBOT corn slid 0.6% to $5.37-3/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 1.0% to $7.49 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures were pressured by chart resistance after a recent rally stoked by brisk importer demand, traders said. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 749.00 -7.50 -0.99 640.50 16.94 CBOT corn 537.75 -3.00 -0.55 484.00 11.11 CBOT soy 1234.50 -1.25 -0.10 1311.00 -5.84 Paris wheat Dec 262.00 -3.25 -1.23 192.50 36.10 Paris maize Nov 235.50 -1.75 -0.74 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Nov 656.75 7.75 1.19 418.25 57.02 WTI crude oil 78.57 0.95 1.22 48.52 61.93 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.16 1.2100 -4.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern China#Power Plants#Reuters#African#Stonex
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers close deals for 31 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina have sold 31 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 464,200 tonnes were recorded over the last week, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through Sept. 29. The pace of sales...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 46% complete -ministry

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 3.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Oct 4 or 46% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine's total wheat sowing area. The ministry also said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures rise on energy market strength; corn, wheat fall

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3% on Tuesday as a rally in the energy market boosted demand for soy-based biofuels, traders said. Wheat futures were down on profit-taking after three straight days of gains pushed the market to its highest since mid-August. The wheat weakness dragged corn lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agriculture is ‘unpredictable sector’ in Sino-U.S. trade, says Tai

The United States will press China to live up to its commitments in the “phase one” agreement, said U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai on Monday in unveiling the Biden administration’s “strategic vision for re-aligning trade policies toward China.” During a speech at a Washington think tank, Tai said agricultural trade was an “unpredictable sector” given Chinese willingness to intervene in the market.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Seed supplies steady for 2022

COVID-19 prompted supply chain disruptions in farm machinery, agricultural chemicals, and much more. Fortunately, plentiful corn and soybean seed supplies should exist for the 2022 growing season. “We feel pretty good about our seed supply [for 2022],” says Jim Hedges, WinField United vice president of seed marketing. “For the most...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls for third session on U.S. harvest progress

CANBERRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as farmers rapidly advanced harvesting in the United States and added to global supplies which are already ample. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
wearegreenbay.com

FODD Machine helps farmers cut feed costs

(WFRV) – As corn fields across the region are being chopped to make feed for animals, one farmer invented a way to put the silage to better use. The machine separates the corn, out of corn silage. Why would a farm want to do that?. The inventor says it is...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmers ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By Strong Crop Yields Despite Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For much of the summer, the dry weather was being compared to the drought of 1988. That was a bad year for Minnesota farmers and many have been anticipating a challenging harvest season. But that’s not necessarily the case. “I go back to ’88 where we had one-third of a crop of corn,” said Brian Peterson. Through decades of farming, Far Gaze Farms near Northfield has seen it all. A drought in 1988, a tornado in 2018 that caused millions of dollars in damage, and now in 2021 a drought. But what began as soybean harvest skepticism for Peterson and his family,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA puts into action its pledge to expand meat industry capacity

Three months ago, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA would commit $500 million to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and create a more competitive livestock market. "I believe it is going to leverage literally billions of dollars in investment from investors and local governments," said Vilsack at a meat locker plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up for 12th week amid higher global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for 12th consecutive week, supported by robust demand and following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris , analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of November was $307 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, the head of consultancy IKAR. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $1.50 to $306 a tonne, while barley also rose by $1.50 to $262 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down 14% since the start of this season on July 1 due to a smaller crop and a higher export tax. The tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will rise to $57.8 a tonne for Oct 6-12 from the current $53.5. The price index on which it is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. "Weather conditions are to improve for late crops' harvest, set up for 2022 crop is good," Sovecon said. However, the sowing is significantly delayed compared with a year ago. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 15,025 roubles/t -25 rbls class wheat, ($206.13) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,025 rbls/t +125 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 83,675 rbls/t +500 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,320/t +$60 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,300/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 50,600 rbls/t +100 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $622.1/t -$3.6 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.8900 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Alexander Marrow; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers plant 4% of 2021/2022 soy area, consultancies say

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 4% of the estimated area compared with 2% in the same period last year, according to a survey by agribusiness consultancy AgRural released on Monday. In a separate statement, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado also estimated...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Canada's drought forces canola importers to turn elsewhere

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's smallest canola harvest in 13 years, resulting from severe drought, is forcing importers like Japan and Mexico to pay more or scour other countries for the yellow-flowering oilseed. With the scant available Canadian canola fetching high prices, customers of the world's biggest canola...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, hitting their lowest in around nine months as larger-than-expected U.S. stocks and lack of Chinese buying weighed. Wheat fell after a rally last week, pulling down corn. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop to 9-1/2-month low on export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit their lowest since December on Monday, with concerns over exports in focus after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to press Beijing over its failure to keep promises made in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deal. * Traders also said the market remained under pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department report last week showing U.S. supplies were bigger than expected. * Soymeal futures dropped to their lowest in more than a year on concerns about a supply glut due to the easy availability of soybeans. * Soyoil futures ended slightly higher, supported by gains in the crude oil market. * CBOT November soybeans ended down 10-3/4 cents at $12.35-3/4 a bushel. * Some bargain buying propped up soybean prices early but the November contract turned lower after hitting resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soymeal dropped $3.30 to $323.60 a ton. The most-active contract hit its lowest on a continuous basis since Sept. 17, 2020. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.01 cent to 58.83 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures extend losing streak, wheat firm, corn weak

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Monday, sinking to their lowest in 9-1/2 months on continued pressure from a government report that showed domestic supplies were bigger than expected. Wheat firmed to its highest since mid-August on technical buying....
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy