China's farmers face more pain as power crunch drives up feed costs

* CBOT soybeans touch new 9-1/2 month low * Wheat drops after rally to multi-week highs * Corn also slips on U.S. harvest, firm dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched down on Tuesday to set another 2021 low as an advancing U.S. harvest and uncertain export prospects maintained pressure on prices. Corn eased, also curbed by harvest progress in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat retreated from Monday's seven-week high. A firmer dollar weighed on U.S. grain futures. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $12.31. The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's market close. That was ahead of the five-year average of 26% and an average analyst estimate of 32%. For corn, the USDA estimated the harvest as 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. "The arrival of these new supplies is putting some pressure on prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "In soybean, the improvements in yields currently observed in the U.S. are (also) weighing," it added. Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre (bpa), from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. However, it lowered its corn yield forecast to 176.6 bpa, from 177.5 bpa in its previous monthly report released Sept. 2. U.S.-China trade tensions were also hanging over the U.S. market. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she will press Beijing over failure to meet targets in a deal struck with former U.S. President Donald Trump. CBOT corn slid 0.6% to $5.37-3/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 1.0% to $7.49 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures were pressured by chart resistance after a recent rally stoked by brisk importer demand, traders said. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 749.00 -7.50 -0.99 640.50 16.94 CBOT corn 537.75 -3.00 -0.55 484.00 11.11 CBOT soy 1234.50 -1.25 -0.10 1311.00 -5.84 Paris wheat Dec 262.00 -3.25 -1.23 192.50 36.10 Paris maize Nov 235.50 -1.75 -0.74 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Nov 656.75 7.75 1.19 418.25 57.02 WTI crude oil 78.57 0.95 1.22 48.52 61.93 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.16 1.2100 -4.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO