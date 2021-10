FLORENCE — Joe Frank Cobb, 88, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at his home with his wife, Jackie by his side. Joe was born on October 5, 1932 to Lonnie L. and Ruby Cobb in Jemison, Alabama. He graduated from Jemison High School in 1951, enlisted and served with the US Army in Korea from 1953 to 1955, and then graduated from Auburn University in 1958.