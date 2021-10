CONCORD (KPIX) — Friday night in downtown Concord and the vaccine mandate is in effect for indoor dining, bars and gyms. Many restaurants feared the mandate, concerned that business would take a dive if customers were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. It wasn’t a typical weekend evening at Lima Restaurant. The indoor dining room hasn’t been this empty since the pandemic began. “It’s Friday, seven- seven-thirty p.m. Usually we’re packed but people are coming out less,” said John Marquez, chef and owner of Lima who said his business has endured enough and won’t comply with the...

11 DAYS AGO