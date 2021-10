Gold has more than four thousand-years of history to prove its stability as a safe haven in rough times. And yet, Bitcoin, only around for a bit over a decade, does not need to keep its head low. It might even outperform its historical Goliath in usefulness at times of crisis once we look underneath the hood and compare the two from various angles. Bitcoin is an equal wealth preserver to gold.

