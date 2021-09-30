Growing injury list adds to Colts' issues

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are into the final preparations for their Week 4 showdown at 1pm ET today. Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists, with the biggest news coming from who is not on the Colts’ list. Quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) and running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report for Indianapolis on Friday, but both would seem to be available for today’s contest.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO