Growing injury list adds to Colts' issues

By MICHAEL MAROT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is undeterred by the growing injury list. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles. 2020 All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson's streak of consecutive starts is in jeopardy because of a sprained right ankle. Linebacker Darius Leonard, also an All-Pro last season, has been slowed all season by, yes, an injured ankle. And Indianapolis may be without right tackle Braden Smith for a third straight game because of a strained foot.

