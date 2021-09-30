Onekama 150 gala to send off sesquicentennial celebrations

ONEKAMA — A grand finale gala will draw the sesquicentennial celebration in Onekama to a close on Oct. 7. Onekama’s creation stemmed from the seminal incident known locally as “The Cut,” the culmination of a quarrel between farmers and lumbermen in the 1870s. The unintended creation of the channel from Portage Lake to Lake Michigan brought opportunities to both sides and is still an integral part of the Onekama area.