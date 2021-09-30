CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dana Ellis

Times Daily
 6 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Dana Ellis, 64, died September 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Odem Chapel Cemetery. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...

WSJM

Wade Ellis Lynch

Wade’s life began February 20, 1948, in Watervliet. He was a proud alumi of the Watervliet High School and lifetime resident. After high school Wade proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the service Wade moved to Florida for several years. He worked as a farrier, attended swap meets, and sold flower bulbs. Wade was a local history buff, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge about Watervliet through the Facebook pages he helped create “You Know You’re From Watervliet” and was active in the history of House of David. When Wade wasn’t knee deep in researching the history of his community you could find him tending to his beautiful flower gardens. Wade would decorate his greenhouse in the winter as a Christmas wonderland with many trees and decorations to be enjoyed.
WATERVLIET, MI
RiverBender.com

Melvin G. Smith

Name: Melvin G. Smith Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 1965-1969 Military Branch: Navy Rank: BT3 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family. Submitted by: Brenda Smith Continue Reading
BETHALTO, IL

