Dana Ellis

Wade’s life began February 20, 1948, in Watervliet. He was a proud alumi of the Watervliet High School and lifetime resident. After high school Wade proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the service Wade moved to Florida for several years. He worked as a farrier, attended swap meets, and sold flower bulbs. Wade was a local history buff, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge about Watervliet through the Facebook pages he helped create “You Know You’re From Watervliet” and was active in the history of House of David. When Wade wasn’t knee deep in researching the history of his community you could find him tending to his beautiful flower gardens. Wade would decorate his greenhouse in the winter as a Christmas wonderland with many trees and decorations to be enjoyed.

WATERVLIET, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO