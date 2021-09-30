CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano known just as well for his impact off the ice

Calgary's Saddledome was a "C of Red," as they call it locally, on Wednesday night. But for the first time in the Kraken franchise's short history, you could find several fans wearing the Seattle logo across their chest. That's likely because of the player who came to personify the home...

krakenchronicle.com

Kraken Take Down Flames in Giordano’s Return

Despite it being a preseason game, emotions were high for Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano in his return to Calgary. Wednesday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames marked the first time veteran Mark Giordano was on the away bench at Scotiabank Saddledome. The soon-to-be 38-year-old played parts of 15 seasons with the Flames, serving as its captain for the past eight. Giordano suited up for the Kraken for the second time this preseason and made a significant impact in a win over his former team.
NHL
NHL

Giordano returns to Calgary for first time with Kraken in preseason game

CALGARY -- Mark Giordano scored a goal in his return to Calgary with the Seattle Kraken, a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames in a preseason game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Giordano, who had played his entire 15-season career with the Flames after signing as an undrafted free...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Longtime captain Mark Giordano returns to Saddledome to face Flames in exhibition action

Mark Giordano is apparently still mentoring the young-buck blue-liners at the Saddledome. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As Giordano returned Wednesday to face his longtime team for the first time, somebody needed to remind these quick-witted kids that you’re not supposed to chirp a veteran of 900-and-some NHL games during the exhibition season.
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken beat Calgary 4–3 in shootout, Giordano bites his former team

Fresh off their humbling 6–0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the Seattle Kraken headed south on Wednesday to face the Calgary Flames. One player, in particular, had this game on his radar, as Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano spent 15 seasons with the franchise. Like it was written in...
NHL
Mark Giordano
Mark Milligan
NHL

Kraken season preview: Giordano, Tanev to provide leadership

Grubauer offers stability in goal; offensive production needed during inaugural NHL campaign. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
NHL
krakenchronicle.com

Seattle Kraken: Who Will Lead the Team In Their Inaugural Season?

Despite passing on a good amount of proven NHL talent in the expansion draft, the Seattle Kraken will have reliable contributors at every position. After the expansion draft, many questioned the picks of GM Ron Francis, but if his reputation means anything, the Seattle Kraken will be competitive. Francis spent the better part of a decade with the Carolina Hurricanes. In that time, he was responsible for bringing in a lot of talent. The Hurricanes drafted Alex Nedeljkovic, Sebastian Aho, and Martin Nečas under Francis’s management. Besides drafting, he was also good at making deals, bringing in players like Trevor van Riemsdyk and Teuvo Teräväinen. Francis has an eye for talent and will do what it takes to get quality players and make his team better; Seattle will be no different. In the expansion draft, Francis took players who will play big minutes, and three have to lead their respective positions.
NHL
bardown.com

The Seattle Kraken held tryouts for their EBUG position

Has it always been your dream to play in the NHL? But you don’t want to go through the grueling process of actually making it?. Well, hopefully you were around Seattle on Monday, because you would have actually had the chance!. The Seattle Kraken are getting ready to play their...
NHL
Meet the Seattle Kraken: Goaltender Philipp Grubauer

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player. This installment of the series focuses on goaltender Philipp Grubauer, whom the Kraken signed in unrestricted free agency. Philipp Grubauer. Age: 29. Position: Goaltender. 2020-21 Team: Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Kraken training camp gets underway

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken begin training camp on Thursday at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate as the 32nd NHL franchise. It’s the first official practice for coaching staff to be on the ice with the players before the NHL regular season opener on Oct. 12. Coaching staff will...
SEATTLE, WA
krakenchronicle.com

Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Gustav Olofsson

Gustav Olofsson may struggle to carve out a role in a crowded Seattle Kraken defense corps, but his role will be important nonetheless. Selected From: Free Agency [2020-21 Team: Laval Rocket – AHL]. Position: D. Age: 26. Contract: 1 yr. left at $750,000. 2020-21 Season Stats: 24 GP – 1...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken: Training camps opening after NHL’s shortest offseason

Every offseason feels short to new Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, though this one was a doozy. After playing the most games of his NHL career, the German goaltender saw his season end with Colorado in June, waited for a new contract and, by the end of July, joined the expansion Seattle franchise. He had new Kraken gear before a new place to live.
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Seattle Kraken open inaugural training camp Thursday

The Seattle Kraken will launch their inaugural training camp on Thursday at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. The team announced its 37-man training camp roster, and 23 of those players will make the NHL roster before the season opener at Vegas on Oct. 12. Each NHL club dresses 20 players for games, including 18 skaters and two goaltenders.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

10 Seattle Kraken Player Milestones for 2021-22

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2021-22 NHL season as the league’s newest franchise but feature a roster with ample professional experience. Through the course of the season, we will witness several players reaching a variety of milestones, from games played, to goals and points, to even hits and blocked shots. Here are the top 10 milestones to follow in the Kraken’s inaugural season — one for each player and ranked from 10 to 1.
NHL
NBC Washington

T.J. Oshie Has Fun With Vitek Vanecek's Short Stint With Seattle Kraken

T.J. Oshie has fun with Vitek Vanecek’s short stint in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Remember when Vitek Vanecek was a member of the Seattle Kraken? You are forgiven if not, his time there lasted all of one week. T.J. Oshie sure recalls when his netminder was selected...
NHL
