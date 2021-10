Seattle went to Salt Lake where they have little success in the past and unfortunately continued that streak, falling 1-0 in a listless affair. A mundane first half was followed by a dreadful second, as the Sounders failed to fix any issues at halftime and were unable to find a spark while conceding several quality chances to the home team. Perhaps the Sounders were looking forward to a midweek cup final, but if they wanted to create some momentum toward their match with Leon, that objective failed miserably.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO