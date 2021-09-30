CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issue integrating VMC on AWS with vRA 8.4 Cloud Account

By dpkmr
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I am trying to integrate vRA 8.4 with VMware Cloud on AWS in Cloud Account and getting following error message. Failed to validate credentials. Error: Error for endpoint type 'nsxp': Failed to validate credentials. AdapterReference: http://provisioning-service.prelude.svc.cluster.local:8282/provisioning/nsxp/endpoint-config-adapter. Error: NotFound (com.vmware.vapi.std.errors.not_found) => { messages = [], data =. , errorType = NOT_FOUND...

communities.vmware.com

CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

CloudBolt expands DevOps tool integrations for hybrid cloud environments

Hybrid cloud management startup CloudBolt Software Inc. today announced its Summer ’21 release, featuring expansions to the company’s codeless integrations for DevOps tools for enterprise teams and hybrid cloud governance. The expanded tools include comprehensive Google Cloud Platform support, multicloud budgeting and cost trending insights, and greater automation flexibility. The...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

email notification after vra deployment

I try to create a notification email with an ABX action for deployment completed and sen some information like IP adresss User name to login server name ..... to the requester. Not sure if this built-in yet, but we do that with vRO workflow....which i'm sure could also be done...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) Achieves FedRAMP High Agency Authority to Operate

Authorization will enable government agencies to implement broad cloud initiatives, adopt remote workforce strategies, and drive digital transformations in a highly secure hybrid environment. PALO ALTO, Calif.-- VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) has achieved FedRAMP Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) at the High Impact...
PALO ALTO, CA
martechseries.com

FullHost to Offer Global Hosting Solutions on the AWS Cloud

FullHost announces the availability of its Elastic Hosting, Managed WordPress Hosting, and Managed Virtual Server Hosting products on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Used by the majority of global enterprises, AWS delivers a consistently-reliable and secure infrastructure. Previously, FullHost offered hosting services exclusively out of its datacenters in Vancouver...
COMPUTERS
CIO

Re-imagining Integration Patterns with AWS Native Services

The acceleration of your business’ digital aspirations depends on fast, connected and reliable data flows. This need will be amplified in the post-COVID era where the transition to digital customer channels, business models and remote working is expected to accelerate. In the first of this two-part series, we explored the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

axle ai integration with Seagate Lyve Cloud featured in Seagate Solution Brief

Axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch to discuss details at TechCrunch Disrupt conference today. Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, has just published a technology brief covering its collaboration with axle ai, the leading independent vendor of media search software. Marketing Technology News: Easy as...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Hybrid Cloud Service From VMware, AWS Gets FedRAMP ATO at High Impact Level

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted the VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) service an authority to operate at the High Impact level. The FedRAMP High certification, which was sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service, will enable government agencies to protect and migrate highly sensitive workloads to the cloud, implement remote workforce strategies and facilitate the delivery of digital services to citizens, VMware said Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
thekatynews.com

How Does Cloud-Based Salesforce Integration Work

Salesforce is an effective CRM tool that can transform your organization when you integrate LMS into it. You can cater to user demands by training your staff to create innovative services or products. Salesforce LMS not only improves sales operations but also increases customer satisfaction. As a cloud-based system, the integration of Salesforce with LMS allows you to access resources from anywhere at any time. How LMS Integrates with Salesforce Salesforce and LMS can be […]
SOFTWARE
CIO

Enabling Connected Businesses with Cloud-native Integration

The acceleration of your business’ digital aspirations depends on fast, connected and reliable data flows. This need will be amplified in the post-COVID era where the transition to digital customer channels, business models and remote working is expected to accelerate. In this two-part series, we will explore how AWS can enable modern data integration patterns and overcome the cost, time and operational inertia of implementing these using traditional approaches.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Setting up continuous integration on Cloud Function

No more spending time with integration when using cloud functions. Integration is the process of taking your changes and pushing it to the application. It can be done in lots of ways, like changing the code directly in the application and restarting it or through a process called continuous integration. Continuous integration is when you make the integration process automatic. It can be done connecting your application to your source repository. Doing it in this way, you can set up your code to be integrated when you merge with the master/main branch. When using google cloud functions, is really simple and it is made through Google Source Repositories.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Securing Workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS

Cloud Workload Protection is the process of keeping workloads that move across different cloud environments secure. The entire workload must be functional for a cloud-based application to work properly without introducing any security risks. Cloud workload protection is therefore fundamentally different from application security on a desktop machine. Today, many organizations are in flux with these environments and leverage a hybrid cloud model with a combination of infrastructure on-premises and in the public cloud. This approach presents challenges for protecting data moving between these applications.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Netlify Web Development Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Teams with AWS billing can simplify procurement and use AWS spend commitments for Netlify Enterprise plans. Netlify, the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, is now available via the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can streamline procurement and consolidate web infrastructure billing by purchasing Netlify with their existing AWS account and spending commitments.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Upcoming AWS Summit assesses a post-pandemic, cloud-based future

Cloud computing only seems to get more popular, as the global market is already on track to reach $250 billion for 2021 and is projected to top $791 billion by 2028. And as this market matures in affordability and security, the public sector is better able to take advantage of it.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vRA 8.5 default value from vRO action. Can we pass in cloud template name or id?

I'm trying to use the new feature that allows for the cloud templates to use vRO actions for the input defaults and pick lists. What I'd like to do is pass in the cloud template name, or ID, or some custom property or property group value. It looks like the only options to pass into the action are either some statically defined value or one of the other inputs. It also looks like you are limited to using a string as the input type as those are the only field types that show as available to bind. I can totally work with this as is right now but if I am missing someway to do any of the above I'd appreciate the pro tip!
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Private Equity Invests In AWS Cloud DevOps Consultancy DinoCloud

Private equity firm Eximer Capital has invested in DinoCloud, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner focused on cloud and DevOps consulting. Eximer did not indicate whether the investment involved a majority or minority stake in the consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. DinoCloud, founded in 2016,...
BUSINESS
vmware.com

vRA 8 cloud template custom property of type boolean or integer

I'm setting some custom properties in my cloud template which I also want to use as a filter item in a subscription. I want to set the value to true/false. It looks like it gets converted to a string once the deployment comes through. Are all custom properties converted to string types or am I missing something in the yaml definition? I'd prefer to have my json read var == true not var == 'true'.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Alteon Unlocks Cloud-Based Editing for Creative Professionals With New Post-Production Integration

The Alteon extension for Adobe Premiere Pro streamlines the editing process for millions in the production industry. Alteon is announcing a new integration for Adobe® Premiere® Pro with Alteon Cloud, a production platform that combines scalable cloud storage with high-speed file transfer and tools for remote collaboration. Marketing Technology News:...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer Splitit

– The addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud means Splitit now has native integrations for five of the largest e-commerce platforms. – Splitit integrations support e-commerce platforms for businesses ranging from the small to large enterprise retailers. – Continued investment in key platform integrations reinforces Splitit’s commitment to deliver a checkout...
RETAIL

