Issue integrating VMC on AWS with vRA 8.4 Cloud Account

I'm trying to use the new feature that allows for the cloud templates to use vRO actions for the input defaults and pick lists. What I'd like to do is pass in the cloud template name, or ID, or some custom property or property group value. It looks like the only options to pass into the action are either some statically defined value or one of the other inputs. It also looks like you are limited to using a string as the input type as those are the only field types that show as available to bind. I can totally work with this as is right now but if I am missing someway to do any of the above I'd appreciate the pro tip!

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO