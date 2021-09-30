Issue integrating VMC on AWS with vRA 8.4 Cloud Account
I am trying to integrate vRA 8.4 with VMware Cloud on AWS in Cloud Account and getting following error message. Failed to validate credentials. Error: Error for endpoint type 'nsxp': Failed to validate credentials. AdapterReference: http://provisioning-service.prelude.svc.cluster.local:8282/provisioning/nsxp/endpoint-config-adapter. Error: NotFound (com.vmware.vapi.std.errors.not_found) => { messages = [], data =. , errorType = NOT_FOUND...communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0