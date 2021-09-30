County eyes lease of airport parcels in future

Aransas County commissioners, at their regular meeting Monday, Sept. 27, authorized Aransas County Airport Manager Mike Geer to prepare to petition the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to request that approximately 28 acres of land located within the boundaries of the Airport be released from the requirement that it be dedicated to aviation uses in order for the Airport to offer the property for long term lease and development for uses that may not be related to aviation.