CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hundreds show up for Marin COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic

KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRON4's Noelle Bellow reports. Hundreds show up for Marin COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic. Family of Daniel Robinson joins "Banfield" Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Restaurant conditions worsen. Placer County woman recounts how ring saved her from being shot. FBI looking at new phone purchased by Brian Laundrie, reviewing surveillance video...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Hunger Action Month: Free meals, 5 days a week on Treasure Island

KRON4's Ella Sogomonian reports. Hunger Action Month: Free meals, 5 days a week on Treasure Island. Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to unborn child: study. Family of Daniel Robinson joins "Banfield" Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Restaurant conditions worsen. Placer County woman recounts how ring saved her from being shot.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4

At-home COVID-19 tests recalled kits amid false-positive results

At-home COVID-19 tests recalled kits amid false-positive results. At-home COVID-19 tests recalled kits amid false-positive results. Pleasanton expected to declare local drought emergency. Man in custody after suspicious vehicle found outside U.S. Supreme Court. 911 call from man who claims he spoke to Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail. Will it...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Marin#Marijuana Plants#Golden Gate Bridge#Kron4#Noelle#Winners Losers#Fbi#Covid
KRON4

Santa Cruz County lifts indoor mask mandate

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The indoor mask mandate in Santa Cruz County has been lifted, the county said in a press release. The county is in the Moderate (yellow) transmission level , according the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means there are between 10-49.99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Outdoor drive up CLINIC Wed Sept 29th 10 am - 6 pm COVID-19 Booster Shot (Pfizer or Moderna) J&J Vaccine Shots Flu Shots

Our expertly trained pharmacists and friendly staff pride themselves on making sure your pharmacy experience exceeds expectations. Andrew loves the practice of Pharmacy and was born and raised in Thomaston, Maine. Maria Jose. Maria Jose is from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She moved to Maine 8 years ago. Every Customer Is...
THOMASTON, ME
KRON4

Golden Gate Bridge traffic starts flowing after immigrant protest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protesters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday morning. Organizers from the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All said they are demanding Democrats take action to protect immigrant families, according to a press release. The protest impacted northbound lanes heading towards...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Why Sutter Health workers in Antioch are on strike

Why Sutter Health workers in Antioch are on strike. Boat owners describe California oil spill disaster. 10 people injured after car crashes into San Leandro 7-Eleven. Club Fugazi bounces back with high flying performance. Most employers are monitoring employees’ online activity. ‘Tattleware’ makes it worse.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4

Pleasanton expected to declare local drought emergency

Pleasanton expected to declare local drought emergency. At-home COVID-19 tests recalled kits amid false-positive results. Man in custody after suspicious vehicle found outside U.S. Supreme Court. 911 call from man who claims he spoke to Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail. Will it rain during Fleet Week SF 2021?. Facebook whistleblower...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4

SFUSD faces possible takeover due to budget problems

KRON4's Jonathan McCall reports. SFUSD faces possible takeover due to budget problems. New supportive housing for the homeless in San Francisco. Drought response: East Bay Municipal Utility District starts drawing water from Sacramento river. United Airlines pilots gear up for Fleet Week stunts in San Francisco. Lawmakers call for end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marincounty.org

Marin Readies for COVID-19 Booster Shots

San Rafael, CA – Marin County Public Health is coordinating with local health care providers, pharmacies, and others to ensure safe, efficient, and equitable access to a COVID-19 booster shot now that it is authorized by state and federal regulatory authorities. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be highly effective...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy