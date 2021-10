With Windows 11, Microsoft is finally integrating Teams directly into the operating system, and it would seem that the company is getting ready to leave Skype behind. At least, that’s what we thought. Today, the Skype team announced a huge set of new features coming to Skype in the near future, promising to make the app better at just about every level. If you didn’t want to move on to Teams, it looks like Skype is “here to stay”, according to Microsoft’s blog post.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO