Snapshots from this week in 1949

Instead of focusing on a specific event for this month's column, we're dipping into The Journal Gazette archives to see what was in the news this week in 1949. • The State Tax Board approved a $3 million bond issuance to finance the construction of Memorial Coliseum. The news was reported at a Sept. 27, 1949, meeting of the Coliseum trustees, county commissioners and architect A.M. Strauss. Among other business at the meeting, the trustees voted to approve parking areas to accommodate 2,000 cars with an emergency parking field for 1,000 additional vehicles. (Ground was broken for the Coliseum project in January 1950.)