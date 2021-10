Since 1964, the pun-dropping secret-agent James Bond has been famously associated with one sleek silver car; the Aston Martin DB5. This is the car with machine guys hidden behind its blinkers, sported a bulletproof shield, an oil slick to shake-off pursuers, special wheel blades, and yes, that famous ejector seat. Beginning with Goldfinger, Bond’s most famous ride has been this beautiful car, which is also the case in the final Daniel Craig 007 flick; No Time To Die. But what do you really know about this car? How many movies did Bond drive it in? Why is it so famous? Which Bonds didn’t drive it?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO