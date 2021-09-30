WiSH Education Foundation Launches WiSH Webinar Wednesdays as a Resource For All Students Considering College
Last year, WiSH hosted several very popular informational college webinars covering an overview of college applications and very detailed tips and tricks for the UC and Common Application Essays; this year they have expanded the program to meet the needs of all students considering college as an option, including how to navigate athletic recruiting, performing arts, elite colleges and more. It’s what you DON’T know about applying to college that can make all the difference for your student!santaclaritamagazine.com
