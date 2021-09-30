CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Community Counts!

By Joanne Greene
santaclaritamagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you unfamiliar with our volunteer organization, Assistance League® Santa Clarita, here is some information about how it all began, who we are and what we do. A national organization, Assistance League was formally created as Assistance League of Southern California in Los Angeles in 1919. Anne Banning and Ada Laughlin came together to raise money to provide food and shelter for local families impacted by World War I. The Santa Clarita chapter of Assistance League has been active since 1989. It was started by Cindy Anderson and a few local young mothers who raised money through garage sales. Now established as a nationwide organization with 120 chapters throughout the United States, the Assistance League’s mission is to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs. We are able to accomplish this mission by raising money to fund our philanthropic programs through various fundraising activities, including our primary source of funding, the Resale Store at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road.

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Assistance League#The Resale Store

Comments / 0

Community Policy