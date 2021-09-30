Blue Star Ranch Announces First Annual Cornhole Fundraiser

You won't need to know when to hold 'em or when to fold 'em next weekend! Get ready for Vegas Night, a fun-filled evening with a cause. The Asbury Fire Department will host their Annual Las Vegas Night fundraiser on Saturday night, October 2nd from 7:00 pm to midnight at the fire station, located at 5485 Saratoga Rd in Asbury. You can expect refreshments, food, a silent auction, a raffle, and of course, lots of amazing prizes provided by local businesses! Raffle tickets have been mailed, but will also be available the night of the event. Please feel free to tip your hand to this great event by making a donation of your choosing! Anything and everything helps.

ASBURY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO