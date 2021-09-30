CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Star Ranch Announces First Annual Cornhole Fundraiser

By Santa Clarita Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 23, 2021 –11:00 am through 3:00 pm. This in-person, fundraising event will be held at the Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia. Blue Star Ranch is a nonprofit organization in our community that provides veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and their families, free sessions and services of Equine Assisted Therapy. The Ranch operates under the direction of Nancy Pitchford-Zhe and the sessions are conducted by Katie Ryan, LMFT and Certified Eagla Therapist. She is joined by Certified Eagla Equine Specialist Jane Del Vecho. All proceeds from this event will support veterans’ sessions and Ranch operations.

#The Ranch#Cornhole#Fundraising#Charity#Blue Star Ranch Announces#Equine Assisted Therapy
