Lavish royal series “The Crown” is expected to reign at television’s second pandemic era Emmy Awards on Sunday on what could be a big night for British talent. Comedy “Ted Lasso,” about a lovable American coach played by Jason Sudeikis navigating the idiosyncrasies of English soccer and society, is also expected to take home multiple awards for its mostly British cast after winning hearts with its optimism and sugary treats.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO