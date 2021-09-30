Invading armyworms can wreak havoc on lawn
Q. I have seen reports that armyworms are devastating lawns and fields in our area. Should I be concerned?. A. Numerous reports of armyworm infestations and damage are being reported in Ohio and Indiana. Armyworm moths are carried by the wind to our area by weather systems from Southern states. The moths will go dormant while traveling before reaching the warmer surface where they will continue their life cycle by laying eggs which hatch into highly destructive caterpillars. The eggs look like masses of small Styrofoam balls stuck to patio furniture and the sides of houses.journalgazette.net
Comments / 0