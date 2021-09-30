CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invading armyworms can wreak havoc on lawn

By Ricky Kemery
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Q. I have seen reports that armyworms are devastating lawns and fields in our area. Should I be concerned?. A. Numerous reports of armyworm infestations and damage are being reported in Ohio and Indiana. Armyworm moths are carried by the wind to our area by weather systems from Southern states. The moths will go dormant while traveling before reaching the warmer surface where they will continue their life cycle by laying eggs which hatch into highly destructive caterpillars. The eggs look like masses of small Styrofoam balls stuck to patio furniture and the sides of houses.

959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Grass Seed in Fall

How many plants are in your yard? If you have a lawn, the answer is: Too many to count. The average quarter-acre lawn contains millions of grass plants. Fortunately, these plants start easily from seed. Grass is one of the most common plants on the planet, and one of the easiest to germinate. Still, timing and technique are important. Read on to learn more about sowing grass seed in the fall.
GARDENING
Capital Journal

Fall armyworm caterpillars causing issues

This week we have started to receive reports of pastures and alfalfa that have been heavily fed on by fall armyworm caterpillars. Typically, populations of fall armyworms are not an issue in South Dakota. However, fall armyworm populations have been very large in many states during 2021, and they have now moved into South Dakota. Fall armyworms do not overwinter in South Dakota and have to migrate to the state throughout the summer. Strong southerly winds carry the moths from the Southern United States each year.
ANIMALS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
farmforum.net

Fall armyworms are late-season pests

Fall armyworm is native to tropical regions in the western hemisphere. It can only successfully overwinter in the southern U.S., but the adults are strong flyers and capable of long-distance migration to northern states. Multiple migration events are possible each summer, and adults can be found in Iowa from June...
ANIMALS
Great Bend Tribune

The year of the armyworm

As one of our Extension Entomologist recently said, we might end up remembering 2021 as the “Year of the Armyworm.” There have been many reports across the Midwest of large fall armyworm populations damaging crops, lawns and turf. There were some reports of true armyworms also. There are true armyworms,...
ANIMALS
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Fall armyworms on the move

Numerous reports are coming in from around the state that fall armyworms are on the move and damaging seedling wheat. Fall armyworms are caterpillars that directly damage many crops including sorghum heads, fescue and bermudagrass pastures, seedling wheat, soybeans, and residential lawns. Fall armyworms get their name because they generally...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
Hood County News

Fall armyworms tiny, but can cause big problems

London Fair joined Hood County AgriLife Extension effective September of 2021. She’s from Dublin, Texas, a graduate of Tarleton State University, and previously was a county extension agent for two years in Burnet County. The fall armyworm is a common pest of bermudagrass, sorghum, corn, wheat and ryegrass and many...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
ocj.com

Predictions for another round of fall armyworm

By Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young, CCA, Mark Sulc, Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension. “Could Ohio really face another generation of fall armyworm in the next few weeks?” This has been the most frequent question from many of our stakeholders—and rightfully so given the damage we have already seen in forage and turf. Fall armyworm (FAW) is normally a tropical insect and can reproduce very fast in warm temperatures. In fact, our extension educators found fall armyworm egg masses in the field last week. Whether or not a new generation of caterpillars will cause damage largely depends on one factor: temperature.
OHIO STATE
Hampshire Review

Armyworms ruining Hampshire yards

ROMNEY — Armyworms are here. Just ask Mary and Kevin Burkett. “The worms have destroyed most of our yard,” Mary said in response to an article in last week’s Hampshire Review about weather and natural plagues that farmers are encountering this year. County farm extension agent Candace DeLong said in...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WGAL

Armyworms invade central Pennsylvania

A new pest is making a home in central Pennsylvania. They're called armyworms, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture believes they were likely carried north during summer storms, like Hurricane Ida. The worms normally live in Texas. "Fall armyworms are typically a southern pest, something that typically feeds on warm-season...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Midwest lawns and crops seeing damage from fall armyworms

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A pest that normally causes headaches in the Deep South this year is ravaging lawns and agricultural crops in the middle of the U.S. Fall armyworms go after a variety of crops such as alfalfas, but they have also been attacking people's lawns throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
FOX 43

thespruce.com

kiwaradio.com

