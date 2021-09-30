CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Dollar Tree breaking $1 barrier

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE, Va. – Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1. The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true. After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.

