Hendon Hooker making progress in practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Missouri week continues, Tennesee head coach Josh Heupel took time out to appear on the Vol Network’s weekly Vol Calls radio show. Coach Heupel on hand to talk Tennessee football with with the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling and Brent Hbbs of Volquest.com. You learn some interesting things during the broadcast, like coach Heupel and that offensive staff do not script plays in advance as much as they do series and that changes and evolves throughout the game.