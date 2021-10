Sunday afternoon’s SEMO Women’s soccer game saw two closely matched defensive teams go head-to-head with Belmont University coming out on top 1-0 in double overtime. This was the first Ohio Valley Conference match of the year for the Redhawks. It was a tale of two halves with Southeast having more opportunities to score in the first half, and the Bruins having more chances in the second half and both overtime periods.

